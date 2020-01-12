“Alex Gonzaga shares someone stole her mom’s bag”

Following the unfortunate event that happened to mommy Pinty, Alex Gonzaga reminded her followers to always be vigilant.

Alex Gonzaga took to social media to make the public aware that someone stole the bag of her mother, Pinty, in Taytay.

“Hello! Parents just got home and informed me na na-snatch buong bag ng mommy sa Taytay Tropical a while ago, so to anyone trying to contact my mom, please don’t contact her muna,” Alex said.

Hello! Parents just got home and informed me na na-snatch buong bag ng mommy sa Taytay tropical a while ago, so to anyone trying to contact my mom, please don’t contact her muna. And take care where ever you are. Always be vigilant and alert to everyone around you. God bless us🙏 — Alex Gonzaga (@Mscathygonzaga) January 11, 2020

Following the unfortunate event, the actress-vlogger reminded her fans to be extra careful these days.

“And take care wherever you are. Always be vigilant and alert to everyone around you. May God always protect us!” she wrote.

There is no update yet if the thief has already been captured.