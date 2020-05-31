“Alex Gonzaga spoofs Marie Kondo in new vlog”

Alex Gonzaga turns into Marie Pondo in a new vlog inspired by the “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” show.

Celebrity YouTuber Alex Gonzaga did a spoof of Japanese organizing consultant and Netflix show host Marie Kondo in her latest vlog posted on Saturday, May 30.

In the said vlog titled, “Cleaning My Closet by Alex Gonzaga,” Alex poked fun at the Netflix show “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” and playfully took on a character she called Marie Pondo.

During the show, Alex shared tips and stories like how her boyfriend Mikee Morada bought for her a white jacket – a memory she found special.

Also joining her in the video were family members like her Uncle Jojo, Sofie and Ate Nene.

Watch the full video here:

[embedded content]

This was not the first time that Alex playfully did a spoof of shows. A week ago, she released a vlog where she did a spoof of defunct daytime talk show Kris TV as she toured around her Mommy Pinty’s home with her Uncle Jojo.

[embedded content]