Alex Lahey Announces ‘The Answer Is Always Yes’ Australian Tour with Illuminati Hotties

Tomorrow, Alex Lahey will release her third studio album The Answer Is Always Yes. Later this year, the Melbourne singer-songwriter will take the album on the road, having announced a national tour for August.

Lahey will kick off the tour Friday, 4th August at Miami Marketta on the Gold Coast, before shows in Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Belgrave. For all shows except for the Queensland dates, Lahey will be joined by Illuminati Hotties – aka Los Angeles singer-songwriter Sarah Tudzin – performing in solo mode. See dates and venues below; tickets are on sale now.

Alex Lahey – ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me In’

[embedded content]

Lahey announced The Answer Is Always Yes in February alongside the single ‘Good Time’. The album will also include recent single ‘The Sky Is Melting’, March’s ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me In’ and 2022 singles ‘Shit Talkin” and ‘Congratulations’.

The album, which will follow 2019’s The Best of Luck Club, marked the first record Lahey worked with co-writers on. In particular, she collaborated closely with Irish producer Jacknife Lee, whose résumé includes working with the likes of U2, R.E.M., Taylor Swift, The Killers and Bloc Party.

“I feel like if you’re saying yes and you’re exploring, you’re always moving,” Lahey said when announcing the album earlier this year. “That’s the part of life that I’m in right now. I just don’t wanna stop.”

Alex Lahey The Answer Is Always Yes 2023 Australian Tour

with Illuminati Hotties

Friday, 4th August – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast*

Saturday, 5th August – The Brightside, Brisbane*

Friday, 11th August – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Saturday, 12th August – Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Friday, 18th August – Crowbar, Sydney

Saturday, 19th August – Night Cat, Melbourne

Sunday, 20th August – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

* Illuminati Hotties not appearing

Tickets are on sale now

