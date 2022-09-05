Alex Lahey Dives Into Victoria’s Live Music Scene With ‘ALWAYS LIVE’ Podcast

Alex Lahey is fronting up for the newly-launched ALWAYS LIVE podcast, serving as host of the series as it dives deep into Victoria’s live music scene. Launched this week, the first two episodes of the series are available now.

As per a press release, the inaugural season of ALWAYS LIVE aims to celebrate some of the iconic venues that underpin Victoria’s reputation as a vibrant live music state. Over the span of ten episodes, Lahey will guide the listener on a journey which will feature appearances of those that make live music happen, interviewing venue owners, band bookers, the crew, the roadies, and fans.

Listen to the trailer for the first season of the ALWAYS LIVE podcast:

“Through the retelling of amazing stories and the sharing of some incredible live music experiences, we pin-point the elements that connect Melbourne and Victoria to live music like no other place in the country,” the podcast’s official description reads.

For its first two episodes, ALWAYS LIVE have rounded up an impressive array of special guests, including musicians such as Paul Dempsey, Adalita, Dave Faulkner, Mark Seymour, Alice Ivy, Alice Skye, Vika Bull, and Phil Jamieson.

Meanwhile, broadcasters, journalists, venue owners, and industry insiders also offer their insights, including the likes of The Push CEO Kate Duncan, former Music Victoria CEO Patrick Donovan, and Bruce Milne.

The ALWAYS LIVE podcast is produced in conjunction with the ongoing ALWAYS LIVE program that launched earlier this year as a way of “turning up the volume on live music in Melbourne, the neighbourhoods and throughout regional Victoria”. So far, it has featured concerts from the likes of the Foo Fighters, and will present events from Billy Joel, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, and more in coming months.

Further Reading

Dua Lipa, Crowded House and Sampa the Great Lead New Always Live Program Announcement

Alex Lahey Releases New Single ‘Congratulations’, Plots Australian Tour

Why Aus Rock Darlings Magic Dirt Are Happy To Keep Playing The Hits