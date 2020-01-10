Alex Lahey, Japanese Wallpaper, Gretta Ray & More To Play Bushfire Fundraiser In Melbourne

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 10, 2020

Alex Lahey, Japanese Wallpaper, and Gretta Ray are joining the stack of Aussie talent raising money for the Australian bushfires. They’re putting on a bushfire fundraiser event at Stay Gold in Brunswick, with all proceeds going to Country Fire Authority (CFA) and the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities.

There’ll be sets from Alice Ivy and Stella Farnan on the night. Along with special DJ sets from former triple j Breakfast host, Alex Dyson and Eilish Gilligan.

The fundraiser will go ahead on Saturday, 25th January. On the event, the group said, “This show will be held at Stay Gold in Brunswick, on Wurundjeri land.

“This land always was and always will be Aboriginal land, as is the land where fires are still burning across the country. Sovereignty was never ceded. We would like to pay respects to elders past, present and emerging.”

You can find all of the event details down below along with more ways you can donate to the bushfire crisis.

[embedded content]

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.

Bushfire Fundraiser w/ Alex Lahey, Japanese Wallpaper, Gretta Ray

Tickets on sale now

Saturday, 25th January

Stay Gold, Brunswick

Tickets: Official Website