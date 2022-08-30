Alex Lahey Releases New Single ‘Congratulations’, Plots Australian Tour

Alex Lahey has shared her first new single for the year, unveiling ‘Congratulations’ today. The track follows on from the likes of 2021’s ‘Spike The Punch’ and ‘On My Way’, with the latter serving as the theme to Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

Her latest single sees Lahey working on her own music again after time spent collaborating as both a songwriter and a producer. ‘Congratulations’, however, presents itself as an examination of old relationships, capturing the familiar feeling of seeing your exes move on and settle down.

Alex Lahey – ‘Congratulations’

“Two of my exes got engaged within an improbably short space of time of one another,” Lahey said of its inspiration. “What are the odds? I couldn’t not write a song inspired by it.”

The track also features a “deeply unhinged” visual accompaniment, written by Lahey, and co-directed by Lahey and Jon Danovic, and set for release at 10pm on Wednesday, 31st August.

“It felt like the perfect time to execute a long standing concept I had of making out with myself on camera,” she explains. “Now both the song and the video feel like a message about choosing yourself over anyone else

News of the single also comes accompanied by the announcement of a national tour, serving as Lahey’s first since 2019. Kicking off in late October, the seven date tour will see her performing headline dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Ballarat, Wollongong, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Canberra.

Alex Lahey Australian Tour 2022

Wednesday, 26th October – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 27th October – The Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 28th October – Volta, Ballarat, VIC

Sunday, 30th October – La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Tuesday, 1st November – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 3rd November – Fat Controller, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 4th November – ANU Kambri, Canberra, ACT

Tickets on sale from Thursday, 1st September.

