Alex Lahey Shares New Single ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me In’

Alex Lahey has shared a new single, ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me In’. The introspective song, which arrives alongside a video co-directed by Lahey and Claire Giuffre, centres around the exclusion Lahey faced growing up as a queer teenager. In a statement, the singer-songwriter said she was inspired to write it after reflecting on her own experiences after watching the series Heartstopper.

“Although I was extremely lucky that the majority of my experience was filled with joy, acceptance and love, it wasn’t always smooth sailing,” Lahey continued. “This song is inspired by those tougher moments – not being allowed to attend my high school girlfriend’s school formal, being excluded from conventional romantic rites of passage, moments of isolation and feeling like I couldn’t relate to anyone around me.”

Alex Lahey – ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me In’

[embedded content]

‘They Wouldn’t Let Me In’ is the fourth preview Lahey has shared from her forthcoming album The Answer Is Always Yes, which is set to arrive Friday, 19th May via Liberation Records. Lead single ‘Congratulations’ arrived in September last year, with ‘Shit Talkin” being released in November. Lahey then announced the album in January alongside the single ‘Good Time’.

Further Reading

Alex Lahey Announces New Album and Shares New Single

Alex Lahey Releases New Single ‘Congratulations’,

Watch Gordi And Alex Lahey Perform Their Collab ‘Dino’s’ Together