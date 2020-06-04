“Alex Medina is now a father”

Actor Alex Medina on Wednesday introduced his newborn baby, Alexandria Mercedes, with his partner, writer and content creator Simone Dominique.

The actor made the announcement on Wednesday, June 3, as he introduced his newborn baby with his partner, writer and content creator Simone Dominique.

Sharing a photo with his baby, Alex said: “Getting ready for my new role.”

For her part, first-time mom Simone also posted a picture of their baby, Alexandria Mercedes, who was born last May 23.

“At long last, love has arrived. And I thank God, I’m alive. You’re just too good to be true. Can’t take my eyes off of you,” wrote Simone.

Alex is the son of veteran actor Pen Medina and brother of actor Ping Medina.