“Alex posts birthday message for Mikee: ‘You will always be my first and by God’s grace last true love’”

Read Alex Gonzaga’s birthday message for her fiance Mikee Morada.

Alex Gonzaga posted a heartfelt message for her fiance Mikee Morada as the latter celebrated his birthday recently.

On her Instagram page, Alex posted a throwback photo accompanied by a sweet birthday message.

“This was the morning after Mikee proposed to me. For 2 days he ate breakfast alone or with Uncle because I was still asleep with my mom. But of course after niya magpropose ako pa gumising sa kanya para manggulo sa breakfast nya 😂😂 Happy birthday Mikee! Thank you for not demanding anything from me and yet you always give me what I want,” she said.

Alex added, “Thank you for making me feel what it really is to be in a relationship! You will always be my first and by God’s grace last true LOVE.”

To celebrate Mikee’s birthday, Alex shared that she surprised him with donations for Lipa City amid the current health crisis brought by COVID-19.

“When your fiancé doesn’t want anything for his birthday but to help. So I surprised him with food meals for Lipa’s frontliners and kababayans! Thank you for the help @marisse_ng! Happy birthday Mikee and may God bless your heart more!” the actress-vlogger posted.

It was in 2016 when the actress admitted to being in a relationship with the businessman and the two got engaged in Hong Kong last December