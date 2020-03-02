Alex The Astronaut Announces 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 3, 2020

Alex The Astronaut has announced a new 2020 headlining nationwide tour, in support of her latest single ‘I Think You’re Great’.

She’ll be playing shows in Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Fremantle, Adelaide and Sydney this April before she plays a sure-to-be huge set at Splendour In The Grass this July.

Alex recently spoke to Music Feeds about ‘I Think You’re Great’, which was co-produced with Sam Cromack and Daniel Hanson of Ball Park Music.

“I always felt bad that I always wrote songs about people I was interested in romantically,” she said.

“I have this close group of friends that I care about that didn’t get songs written about them.”

Listen to ‘I Think You’re Great’, and check out all important tour info, below.

[embedded content]

Alex The Astronaut 2020 National Tour

Tickets on sale 9am Thursday, 5th March

Thursday, 9th April

Altar, Hobart

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 10th April

Saloon Bar, Launceston

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 11th April

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 16th April

Freo Social, Fremantle

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 17th April

Fat Controller, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 18th April

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website