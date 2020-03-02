Alex The Astronaut Announces 2020 National Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 3, 2020
Alex The Astronaut has announced a new 2020 headlining nationwide tour, in support of her latest single ‘I Think You’re Great’.
She’ll be playing shows in Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Fremantle, Adelaide and Sydney this April before she plays a sure-to-be huge set at Splendour In The Grass this July.
Alex recently spoke to Music Feeds about ‘I Think You’re Great’, which was co-produced with Sam Cromack and Daniel Hanson of Ball Park Music.
“I always felt bad that I always wrote songs about people I was interested in romantically,” she said.
“I have this close group of friends that I care about that didn’t get songs written about them.”
Listen to ‘I Think You’re Great’, and check out all important tour info, below.
[embedded content]
Alex The Astronaut 2020 National Tour
Tickets on sale 9am Thursday, 5th March
Thursday, 9th April
Altar, Hobart
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 10th April
Saloon Bar, Launceston
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 11th April
Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Thursday, 16th April
Freo Social, Fremantle
Tickets: Official Website
Friday, 17th April
Fat Controller, Adelaide
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 18th April
Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website