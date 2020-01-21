Alex The Astronaut Drops New Single ‘I Think You’re Great’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 22, 2020

Sydney singer-songwriter and angel on this planet Alex The Astronaut has returned with her delightful new single, ‘I Think You’re Great’.

The song, which was co produced by Ball Park Music’s Sam Cromack and Daniel Hanson, is, according to a press release, written “about the importance of checking in on each other, opening up conversations and supporting friends through thick and thin.”

In particular, the song pays tribute to a particular friendship in Alex’s life.

‘I Think You’re Great’ follows her haunting 2019 single ‘I Like To Dance’, which is an absolutely powerful listen about a story of domestic violence.

Alex will be headed to America in a few weeks with Jack River and Didirri, as part of a small tour with a showcase at SXSW.

Watch the video for ‘I Think You’re Great’ below.