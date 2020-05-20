Alex The Astronaut drops new video for ‘Lost’

Alex The Astronaut has delivered the music video for her latest single ‘Lost’, ahead of the release of the her debut album later this year.

The video sees Alex debut a newly-shaved head, while travelling through the galaxy with the help of a green screen and her manager Bill.

“The video for lost was really just my manager Bill and I mucking around with a green screen that one of his friends let us borrow,” Alex said in a press statement.

“We’d been shooting a live show and so we were allowed twenty minutes to use the screen. We had no video experience between us but plenty of unfounded confidence. We started filming with me just jumping like hopscotch around the stage singing along to the song.

“In some shots you can see me looking off to the left and laughing at Bill. Our plan was to make all the backgrounds places that you could be lost, like underwater, a deserted island, and in space because I’m an astronaut. The geniuses Tat and Kat from Peach Collective came along and took the chaotic green screen footage we got and made it what it is. We wanted it to be outrageous and use as many effects as they could and they made it even cooler than I could have imagined it could be.”

She released the song earlier this month, along with the announcement of her debut album The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing.

Along with ‘Lost’, the album will also feature previously released singles ‘Happy Song’, ‘I Think You’re Great’, ‘I Like To Dance’ and ‘Split The Sky’.

The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing is out Friday, 21st August.

Watch the video for ‘Lost’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]