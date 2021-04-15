Alex The Astronaut, The Kite String Tangle & Sycco Join Brisbane’s Summer(ish) Sounds Festival Lineup

As Brisbane collectively shivers with temperatures dropping below 20 degrees, Summer(ish) Sounds Festival is just around the corner.

With the first instalment of the festival arriving in just one week, we’ve received the second lineup announcement.

The first date of the festival remains the same, with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Tropical Fuck Storm and The Murlocs each set to grace Riverstage’s stage.

Joining The Avalanches on Friday, 30th April is Brisbane’s own The Kite String Tangle and Sydney’s Clypso.

Locals, Beddy Rays will join Soho, Tired Lion, and Seathru the day after on Saturday, 1st May.

Then, closing out the festival series alongside Ball Park Music will be Alex The Astronaut, Sycco, and Hope D.

Find all the dates and their corresponding lineups with ticket deets below.

Summer(ish) Sounds Festival 2021 Lineup

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 23rd April

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Tropical Fuck Storm & The Murlocs

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 30th April

NEW:The Kite String Tangle, Clypso

The Avalanches & Special Guests

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 1st May

NEW:Beddy Rays

Violent Soho, Tired Lion & Seathru

Tickets: Official Website

Monday, 3rd May

NEW:Alex The Astronaut, Sycco, Hope D

Ball Park Music & Special Guests

Tickets: Official Website