“Alexa Ilacad, proud to be cast in Bea Alonzo’s role in ‘Four Sisters and a Wedding’”

‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding’ actress Alexa Ilacad shares how she was able step into the role originally played by Bea Alonzo.

With the prequel to the 2013 film Four Sisters and a Wedding all set to be shown this month, Alexa Ilacad said their version of the hit family drama will not be a copycat of the roles originally played by Bea Alonzo, Toni Gonzaga, Angel Locsin, and Shaina Magdayao.

“We are quite different from the Bobbie, Teddie, Alex, and Gabbie that you saw in Four Sisters and a Wedding. So we weren’t really necessarily trying to copy anything from them. But of course we have the essence of the character and their personalities. But personally for me, of course the script readings really helped. All the Zoom fittings, they were all essential kahit paulit ulit, I realize that they were all needed,” she said.

Alexa said she is most thankful to their director Mae Cruz-Alviar for helping her create her own version of the role.

“The Bobbie that you will see her is quite different from Ms. Bea Alonzo’s Bobbie. Because she’s younger, hindi pa niya pinagdadaanan yung mga bubog, yung mga sakit that made her who she was nung 2013. So ang pinaka nakatulong sa akin talaga si direk Mae (Cruz Alviar). I cannot emphasize it enough. Lahat ng reminders niya sa akin that I get, I tend to do Ms. Bea’s Bobbie. Naguluhan na ako and all. Feeling ko, since the pressure is really big, lagi ko siyang nasusundan. I would like to thank you direk Mae, you’re the bomb. Thank you so much for all the help. I swear, you are the light of this film and everyone so thank you,” she said.

The 20-year-old Kapamilya actress admitted she tried her best to get the nuances of the character so it is still recognizable to fans of the original film.

“Kinailangan kong tandaan and i-maintain of course yung pagiging focused especially driven ni Bobbie sa pag-aaral, mabilis mag-isip, mabilis sumagot kasi nga matalino si Bobbie. Alam na niya kung ano gusto niyang sabihin, prangka but always very respectful na kinailangan ko i-maintain at bukod pa dun may makikita din kayo na softness kay Bobbie dito,” she added.