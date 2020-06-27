“Alexa Ilacad sings Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’”

Fans of actress and singer Alexa Ilacad got a fun treat as she performed Taylor Swift’s hit song “All Too Well” on Saturday.

“ The Killer Bride ” star released her cover of the popular breakup ballad on YouTube.

[embedded content]

Hours before its release, Alexa, 20, posted a 20-second teaser on her Instagram page, and said she dedicates her latest song cover to all her fellow Swifties.

“Kamusta na mga ka-I-might-be-okay-but-I’m-not-fine-at-all natin diyan?” she said.

“All Too Well’ has got to be one of my top favorite Taylor Swift songs of all time. It just hits you right in the feels. I hope you guys will enjoy it because I had fun recording it,” she added.

Prior to lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was already announced that Alexa will return on the big screen via the prequel to the well-loved movie “Four Sisters and A Wedding.”

The film will also star Charlie Dizon, Gillian Vicencio, and Belle Mariano.