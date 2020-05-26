“Alexander 23 shares the story behind his hit song ‘IDK You Yet’”

Alexander 23 shared that he wrote ‘IDK You Yet’ during quarantine.

“It was like a direct emotional response to everything going on.”

These were the words of American singer and songwriter Alexander 23 as he shared the story behind his hit song “IDK You Yet.’ In an online interview with Richard Juan during a Facebook Live on MCA Music’s page, Alexander relayed that he started writing the song at the very beginning of the quarantine.

“I wrote ‘IDK You Yet’ in quarantine. It wasn’t a song that I was sitting on for any amount of time. It was like a direct emotional response to everything going on and I put it out two weeks since writing it, which was super quick. But I felt like people were feeling the same way as me and needed to hear that song this time,” he stated in the interview.

The singer remarked that he has been in awe of the different interpretations of his song.

“One of the most beautiful things of people hearing this song is hearing about how many ways people are interpreting it. I know what it means to me, I know why I wrote it, and I know why I needed to write it but some people never met their birth mother and they were like, ‘This is how I felt my whole life and you just said it in a song,'” he shared.

He added, “Some people’s grandfather passed away when they were young and they felt this way their whole life and they never had a tangible way of expressing it. So the fact that I can give people that way of expressing that feeling means the world to me.”

READ: Richard Juan holds online meet and greet to connect with fans amid enhanced community quarantine

Alexander relayed that he is currently working on new music, “I am very excited about it and then I am just going to try to make compelling videos that make you feel something,” he relayed.

On his message for his Filipino fans, he said, “One thing I’ve noticed already is how much people in the Philippines value music in such a deep level so I am so happy that my song can make you feel something.”