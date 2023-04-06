Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund/HSBC JUMPSTARTER 2023 Open for Application

In-person information sessions hosted in GBA and SEA

HONG KONG, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund/HSBC JUMPSTARTER 2023 Global Pitch Competition (“JUMPSTARTER 2023”) is now open for application, inviting entries from start-ups worldwide to bring more like-minded organizations together to bolster the growth of innovation and technology globally.

Due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, JUMPSTARTER 2023 will again host a series of in-person information sessions, including cities in the Greater Bay Area including Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Zhuhai, as well as Southeast Asia including Singapore and Vietnam. To encourage more talents and drive the development of innovation in the region, successful entrepreneurs and industry experts will be invited to share their entrepreneurial journeys and challenges as well as to examine the current business climate and growth prospects in the market. So far, the information sessions attracted nearly 1,000 start-ups or those interested in JUMPSTARTER.

Cindy Chow, Executive Director of Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund (left), said,

“During the height of COVID-19, we were incredibly inspired to see many start-ups unlock innovative ways to address societal pain points. We want to encourage start-ups in the sixth JUMPSTARTER to address the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. We have added biotech, industry 4.0 and web 3.0 to capture the emerging market trends. JUMPSTARTER aspires to be a platform that supports individuals with entrepreneurial aspirations to accelerate the innovation and technology industry with our partners.”

Frank Fang, General Manager, Head of Commercial Banking, Hong Kong and Macau, HSBC (right), said,

“We are pleased to partner with Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund for the fifth consecutive year in the JUMPSTARTER Global Pitch Competition, unlocking the potential of promising start-ups around the world. Innovation has emerged as an engine for high-quality and sustainable growth globally. In Hong Kong, our rapid transformation into an international innovation hub and increasing integration with other cities in the Greater Bay Area offer a fertile breeding ground to international start-ups. As a long-term partner of the business community, HSBC will continue to leverage our international network and financing expertise to support high-growth companies and play to our strengths as a super-connector in the start-up ecosystem.”

JUMPSTARTER 2023 Information session held in Hong Kong

During the information session in Hong Kong on March 31, 2023, a panel discussion was hosted by Jason Chen, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Gobi Partners, to explore “Riding the AI wave: How start-ups and Venture Capitalists are navigating the Future of AI”, attended by Patrick Tu, Co-Founder & CEO of Dayta AI; Ivan Lau, Co-Founder & CEO of Pantheon Lab Limited; Miles Wen, Co-Founder & CEO of Fano Labs Limited; and Tim Lee, Partner of Creo Capital.

JUMPSTARTER 2023 Information Session in Singapore

During the information session in Singapore on April 3, 2023, a panel discussion was hosted by Olive Tai, Co-founder & Managing Director of Synagie, to explore “Breaking Borders: How Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area are unlocking opportunities for Southeast Asia starts”, attended by Atul Babu, Founder & CEO of Dhata Tech; Vincent Chow, Founder & CEO of En-trak (JUMPSTARTER 2017 Winner); and Ivan Goh, CEO of QuantumTX (JUMPSTARTER 2022 Top 10).

Ivan Goh, CEO of QuantumTX said,

“Participating in start-up competitions can offer numerous benefits and opportunities beyond winning a prize. JUMPSTARTER has given QuantumTX a good chance to grow engagement with the Hong Kong and Mainland China market. As a finalist, we were given the exhibition space to present our technology in Hong Kong. With that, QuantumTX gained more credibility that aroused interest in Hong Kong and the GBA. Last year, QuantumTX’s business in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) grew considerably, making up about 20% to 30% of their top-line.”

Vincent Chow, Founder & CEO of En-trak said,

“Starting a start-up can be a daunting challenge, especially when you do not have an established brand, network or financial backing. Therefore, participating in respected start-up competitions like JUMPSTARTER can be a good starting point to gain credibility and recognition from potential customers. Winning over your first corporate client can ignite a ripple effect, rapidly accelerating the growth of your customer base.”

JUMPSTARTER 2023 information session held in Shenzhen

During the information session in Shenzhen on March 28, 2023, a panel discussion was hosted by Bohan Zheng, Senior Investment Manager of Gobi Partners, to explore “How to Leverage Hong Kong to Seize the Opportunities of Globalization”, attended by Johnny Tang, Chief Operation Officer of Qupital; Yu Tian, Founder and CEO of Shenzhen Smart Supply Chain; and Zhang Shuai, Founder of HALOBLK.

Johnny Tang, COO of Qupital said,

“Hong Kong’s advanced financial system offers extensive support and collaboration opportunities for startups, while also providing reliable measures for corporate financing. As a fintech startup, Qupital’s success greatly depends on the exceptional support of our Hong Kong team in finance and risk management, empowering businesses to achieve a stable and sustainable growth.”

Zhang Shuai, Founder of HALOBLK said,

“Hong Kong offers an expansive platform for global capital, providing startups with abundant prospects for growth and resources. With Hong Kong’s rich background in foreign trade, startups can capitalize on this advantage to export their products to international markets, reach new heights in overseas expansion, attract diverse talent from round the world, customize their products to local markets, and achieve accelerated development.”

JUMPSTARTER 2023 is now open for application. Please visit https://www.jumpstarter.hk/en/ for more details.

