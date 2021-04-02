Alice Dixson welcomes first baby at 51

At 51, Alice Dixson is a first-time mother. The actress announced on her Instagram and Facebook accounts that she has welcomed their “newest little family member,” on Good Friday.

Sharing her photo holding a document imprinted with baby’s feet, the actress and former beauty queen wrote, “Despite the unexpected trials this year, God gave us a little miracle…”

Dixson has always been open in interviews about wanting to have ababy and her dream of being a mother despite her age.

“For those of you who really know me — you’ve known that I’ve been praying for this every year on my birthday for 10 years now. Each year — my wish [is] the same when I blew out my candles.

“So with great patience, belief and trust — I am happy to announce my wish has finally come true.

“From my family to yours, advanced Happy Easter,” expressed the star of GMA’s upcoming teleserye “Legal Wives.”

Dixson was previously married to businessman Ronnie Miranda from 1999 to 2013. They separated due to what Dixson described in interviews as “irreconcilable differences.”

It is unclear who the father of the baby is, but in a 2019 interview with Karen Davila on ANC’s “Headstart,” Dixson revealed that she and her unnamed partner were in the process of surrogacy. The actress also mentioned that she had doubts of ever having a baby.

She spoke of her personal journey, “Sa akin (For me), it was never about the way that I would look after [the pregnancy]. It was about my age and my concern about the safety of the child, the wellness of the pregnancy. I had tried previously, it didn’t work out, so my partner and I decided, okay, let’s try surrogacy.

“I have not given up on [surrogacy], and I think this is our last year to try,” she said.

On Instagram, fellow actors shared their excitement. Ogie Alcasid wrote, “Oh wow[!] Praise God,” and Bianca Manalo posted heart emojis. Screenwriter Garlic Garcia said, “Truly happy for you Alice. I know this silent prayer in your heart. We rejoice with you.”