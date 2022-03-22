Alice Glass Calls Out Machine Gun Kelly For “Predatory Behaviour Towards Underage Girls”

CONTENT WARNING: The following article discusses alleged predatory behaviour

Canadian avant-pop trailblazer Alice Glass has called out Machine Gun Kelly, asking him to apologise for past statements where he alluded to having sex with minors.

The former Crystal Castles frontwoman took to social media to slam MGK for “predatory behaviour towards underage girls”, posting footage from a 2013 interview where the then-23-year-old admitted his celebrity crush was a 17-year old Kendall Jenner.

In the clip, the interviewer then asks “are you counting down the days until she’s 18?”

To which he replies: “I’m not waiting until she’s 18. I’ll go now. I’m not a creepy age. I’m 23, she’s 17 and a celebrity – there is no limits.”

But he didn’t stop there.

“Robert Plant who was one of the greatest lead singers ever, dated a girl who was 14,” the rapper-turned-emo-pop artist continued.

“Axl Rose, who was one of the biggest badasses ever, dated a girl who was 16 and wrote a song for their first album, about the girl who was 16. I don’t care. Say what you want – if Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom naked, and you’re 50 – you’re going.”

Here it is:

in this clip mgk blurts out a justification for statutory rape that amounts to “its ok because other famous men do it”.

seems like he’s spent a lot of time thinking about this. quickly rattling off a list of examples that encourage predatory behavior towards underage girls. pic.twitter.com/wHYyjwjXOY — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) March 21, 2022

“In this clip MGK blurts out a justification for statutory rape that amounts to ‘its ok because other famous men do’,” Glass comments.

“Seems like he’s spent a lot of time thinking about this. Quickly rattling off a list of examples that encourage predatory behaviour towards underage girls.”

“These are the same arguments I heard as a young teenager. Arguments that were used to exploit me. This is very personal to me,” she continues.

“It’s sad I have to explain this to some of you, but sex with minors is wrong. They are not prepared or developed enough to make clear headed decisions when pressured by manipulative or forceful older men. Being used by an older man for sex as a child/teen can have devastating consequences that lasts years or sometimes a lifetime depending on the severity of the abuse.”

She concludes: “Please address this @machinegunkelly. Tell your fans this was a bad take. Tell them this was wrong.”

At the time of writing, MGK has yes to respond.

It comes after Alice Glass vowed to “expose this world of predators that exist everywhere”.

If you need assistance, 1800 RESPECT – the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service — can be reached on 1800 737 732.

For help or information regarding mental health, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.