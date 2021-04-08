Alice Ivy Takes Allday & Odette For The Happiest Cover Of OMC’s ‘How Bizarre’ For Triple J’s Like A Version

Another stellar instalment of triple j’s Like A Version segment has arrived in the form of Alice Ivy and Friends. Ivy took Allday and Odette along this week to cover OMC’s 1995 hit ‘How Bizarre’.

The vibes are immaculate. The cover is cheery AF — it’s full of joyous strumming, happy dancing, and bang on gang vocals.

“My first thought was, ‘Allday would absolutely smash this cover,’” said Ivy in her Behind the Like A Version interview.

“It turns out ‘How Bizarre’ is actually his favourite song, so I guess the stars aligned.”

She also chats about the silliness and fun the group had.

“That as part of a performance is so nice and humbling. It’s just like, ‘yay we’re all in this together’ and it’s really special.”

As for the original portion of the performance, Alice Ivy and Odette perform their collaborative single ‘I’ll Find It’.

Taken from Ivy’s 2020 album Don’t Sleep, the performance manages to keep all the energy and emotion of the studio version.

Alice Ivy last took on Like A Version in 2018. She covered Estelle’s ‘American Boy’ with E^ST, Miss Blanks, and Angie McMahon.

Watch Alice Ivy’s Like A Version with Allday and Odette below. And catch her original and Behind the Like A Version interview as well.

