“Alicia Keys opens Grammys with touching tribute to Kobe Bryant”

Singer and host Alicia Keys kicked off the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday with a touching tribute to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Alicia was joined by Boyz II Men for a surprise performance of their song “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” in honor of Kobe,

“We’re all feeling crazy sadness right now,” said Alicia.

“Earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. We’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

The Legendary Los Angeles Laker, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash earlier on Sunday.

“We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this,” she went on. “So we wanted to do something that could describe, a tiny bit, how we all feel right now.”

“We love you Kobe,” she added.

Prior to Alicia’s performance, singer Lizzo also opened the show by saying, “Tonight is for Kobe”, before launching into a powerhouse performance of her hit, “Cuz I Love You”.