Alien Ant Farm Singer Charged With Battery After Onstage Incident

Alien Ant Farm frontman Dryden Mitchell has been charged with battery following an onstage incident in October. According to a report from The Daily Mail, the band had been performing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on 29th October when Mitchell allegedly grabbed a male fan’s hand and subsequently moved it towards his crotch.

Footage of the incident (which can be seen around the 2:50 mark below) was uploaded to YouTube, and captures the event in question, and also shows the fan quickly removing his hand from Mitchell’s. The 45-year-old fan reported the incident to police in mid-November, with Mitchell being charged with misdemeanour battery on 30th December.

Alien Ant Farm – ‘Smooth Criminal’ (Live In Florida, 2022)

[embedded content]

According to an incident report of the onstage encounter, the alleged victim told police he decided to come forward due to his claims that it “was not sitting well with him” and that he “did not feel this was proper behavior to do in front of all the concertgoers”. If convicted of the charges against, Mitchell can face up to a year in jail.

First formed in California in 1996, Alien Ant Farm gained widespread fame in 2001 after releasing a cover of Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ on their second album, ANThology. The group performed in Australia as part of the 2002 Big Day Out, and had been scheduled to return alongside Hoobastank, Wheatus, and Lit in 2017 as part of a tour that was ultimately cancelled.

