Alien Weaponry Join the Lineup for Froth & Fury 2023

New Zealand’s Alien Weaponry have been added to the lineup for Froth & Fury Fest 2023. It’s set to be the trio’s only Australian show this year, and it marks their first appearance in the country since early 2019.

The lineup for the Adelaide festival dropped last week, with Brisbane vets The Butterfly Effect and Californian thrash outfit Suicidal Tendencies leading the announcement. There’ll also be sets from Redhook, Caligula’s Horse, and Sunk Loto. Check out the full lineup below.

Alien Weaponry: ‘Down The Rabbit Hole’

[embedded content]

Alien Weaponry’s second album Tangaroa arrived in 2021, the follow-up to acclaimed breakout record Tū which landed in 2018.

“In Māori culture, he is the God or energy of the ocean so that song is about how we’re killing him and how we’re desecrating the oceans,” drummer Henry de Jong told Consequence in 2021 about the title of the second album. “For us, it’s a song about something we grew up around and it’s hard to see all of the negative impacts that human life has had on the ocean in the past decades.

“As far as deciding to name the album Tangaroa, we felt like it was something that encapsulated everything that we do because everything is affected by the ocean. In the video it says ‘Ka Mate Te Moana … Ka Mate Tātou’ which means if the ocean dies, so do we.”

Froth & Fury Fest will take over Pirate Life Brewing in Port Adelaide on Saturday, 18th November. Tickets are on sale now.

Froth & Fury 2023 Lineup

The Butterfly Effect

Suicidal Tendencies (USA – 40th Anniversary Show)

Sunk Loto (Between Birth and Death 20th Anniversary show)

Alien Weaponry

Redhook

Caligula’s Horse

Lagerstein

The Amenta

Dr Colossus

Mirrors

Mélancolia

Hidden Intent

Freedom Of Fear

Dyssidia

Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifeys

Cull The Band

Nocturnal Animals

Relapse

Descend To Acheron

Vapours

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 18th November – Pirate Life Brewing, Port Adelaide

Tickets on sale now via Moshtix.

Further Reading

The Butterfly Effect, Suicidal Tendencies & More to Play Froth & Fury Fest 2023

The Butterfly Effect: “I Felt That the Band Was Good Enough to Keep Going”

Polish Club, Tijuana Cartel and More Set for Gold Coast’s Crafted Beer Festival