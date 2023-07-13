Align Technology’s 2023 Invisalign® APAC Summit spotlights digital transformation in the orthodontic industry 1687891004370.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 July 2023 – Align Technology’s 2023 Invisalign® APAC Summit took place from 22 June to 25 June in Singapore this year and brought together nearly 1,000 orthodontists and general practitioner (GP) dentists and clinic staff from 18 countries across the Asia Pacific region. The summit showcased Invisalign and iTero products, the Align Digital Platform™ and recent and upcoming innovations while also highlighting our doctors’ experience with digital transformation and how it improves the patient treatment journey.

Raj Pudipeddi, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Executive Vice President and Managing Director APAC at Align Technology’s 2023 Invisalign® APAC Summit

From comprehensive digital workflows for orthodontic and restorative treatment to virtual tools and consults – this coveted peer-to-peer clinical education and networking experience covered the key trends and Align innovations relevant to digital practice transformation. Attendees joined expert sessions focused on enhancing treatment planning efficiency, optimizing digital workflows, addressing the unique needs of teens and younger patients and exploring other essential aspects shaping today’s digitally-driven orthodontic practices. Attendees also gained hands-on experience with the Align Digital Platform™ and each of the steps in the Align Digital workflow.

For more than 26 years, Align Technology has helped over 243,000 Invisalign trained doctors treat more than 15.1 million patients globally, including 4.1 million teens, with the Invisalign System. Align’s investment in technology and innovation was US$2 billion at the end of 2022, with an incremental spend of about US$250 million every year. This level of investment is unmatched in the orthodontic industry and has enabled Align to shape the future of orthodontics and lead analog to digital transformation through the entire workflow.

“The orthodontic industry is large and clear aligners have low penetration globally and in Asia Pacific. As a leader in the dental and orthodontic industry, Align Technology is very well positioned for this opportunity. Invisalign is one of the most trusted brands in the orthodontic industry globally among both doctors and patients, and along with iTero, exocad and Vivera, forms the Align Digital Platform™, a seamless and integrated solution for our doctors,” said Raj Pudipeddi, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Executive Vice President and Managing Director APAC. “We have launched an incredible amount of innovation to support our doctors in the last year and this is only the start. We will continue to build the Align Digital Platform™ and add new capabilities to improve clinical outcomes and elevate patient experiences, enabling practice growth.”

As a leader in digital transformation, Align Technology offers a powerful suite of innovative digital tools to provide a seamless end-to-end digital experience for doctors and their patients. Innovations launched over the last year include:

ClinCheck® Live Update for 3D Controls – enables doctors to generate modified Invisalign patient treatment plans in real time, reducing modifications that used to take weeks to as little as two minutes, improving practice productivity significantly, while also improving quality of treatment plans. Invisalign® Personalized Plan – streamlines the treatment planning process and helps doctors achieve their desired treatment plans more consistently and efficiently. Invisalign Smile Architect™ – allows general dentists to integrate clear aligner therapy into their comprehensive treatment plans by combining teeth alignment and restorative planning in a single platform. Invisalign® Virtual Care – equips doctors with a next generation remote monitoring solution that has new artificial intelligence-assisted capabilities to streamline their workflows. Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) – enables doctors to visualize a patient’s roots as part of the digital treatment planning process. Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro – available on iTero Element Plus Series scanners and imaging systems. Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro expands Align’s existing Invisalign Outcome Simulator technology and adds the benefits of the Company’s ClinCheck “In-Face” Visualization tool that combines a photo of a patient’s face with their 3D treatment simulation, creating a truly personalized view of how their new smile could look. iTero-exocad Connector™ – integrates iTero intraoral camera and NIRI images within exocad DentalCAD 3.1 Rijeka software and allows dental professionals to visualize the internal and external structure of teeth.

