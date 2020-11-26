“Alisah Bonaobra collaborates with veteran composer Cecile Azarcon for the song ‘Faithful’”

X-Factor UK singer Alisah Bonaobra talks about why she is proud to release her latest single this month.

With her latest single “Faithful” premiering online this month, Alisah Bonaobra admitted there is lots to be proud of about the song aside from the fact that it was written and arranged by veteran songwriter Cecile Azarcon-Inocentes. The composer is known for classic OPM songs like Basil Valdez “Lift Up Your Hands” and “Sana Ay Ikaw Na Nga,” Martin Nievera’s “Ikaw Ang Lahat Sa Akin,” Kuh Ledesma’s “I Think I’m In Love,” and Chiqui Pineda’s “How Did You Know.”

“Sobrang overwhelmed po ako sa blessings na dumarating sa akin kahit na may pandemic. Nagrequest po ako ng English song to interpret at ang binigay sa akin ay isang magandang composition na sinulat ni Ms. Cecile. Sobrang naantig yung puso ko kasi yung song is about God being faithful kahit na tayo napanghinaan na tayo ng loob lalo na ngayong pandemic na nasasabi natin na hanggang kailan ba yung ganito? Paarang wala ng pag-asa, ganyan. Pero God is always faithful to us and yun yung pinaka-message ng song na never dapat tayo mapanghinaan kasi God never gives up on us,” Alisah shared.

After signing with the San Francisco-based RJA Productions early this year, the 25-year-old singer said she has been busy focusing on her career even while doing home quarantine.

“Actually, hindi ko masyado naramdaman yung pandemic kasi with RJA productions and tita Rosabella (her manager) talagang never niya pinaramdam sa amin na pandemic. Talagang naging busy pa rin kami and we are busy promoting other songs. Sabi ni tita mag-live sa aming fan page and make ourselves productive. So yun yung ginawa ko, natuto ako maging techie sa internet and actually sa ngayon natuto na rin ako mag-record ng sarili kong cover songs. I’ve been editing them and hopefully soon makapag-compose na rin ako ng song kasi nag-ta-try ako mag-create. Actually marami na akong nasulat na mga song pero I will try to put them in music para mas maging useful,” she explained.

Alisah said she and her management are already looking forward to their plans for next year. “The next big thing for me for 2021 is yung album and we’re also looking forward to do concert sa San Francisco para makapagbigay pasasalamat sa ating mga kapwa Pilipino and even yung mga foreigner dun na nakaka-appreciate sa ating music. Gusto ko pa rin mag-explore ng different sides ng aking voice so yun yung mga dapat nilang abangan for the upcoming album,” she said.

The “Faithful” singer also explained what makes her latest single very special to her heart. “The music and the lyrics just flowed together and fell into place as I reflected on the many times that I have experienced God’s faithfulness in my life. Even in those times when I have not been faithful to Him, He remained faithful to me. May this song remind us that whether we are in good or bad times, God’s caring presence and unfailing love will prove to be our greatest treasure, security and blessing,” she added.