Trending Now

Alison Goldfrapp Releases Debut Solo Single ‘Digging Deeper’

Music
admin

Alison Goldfrapp Releases Debut Solo Single ‘Digging Deeper’

English musician Alison Goldfrapp has released her debut solo single ‘Digging Deeper.’ The track, which has been produced with German producer Claptone, is described as a taste of “what is to come this year from an iconic music tour de force.”

The club-ready track demonstrates Goldfrapp’s genre-shifting style. “In ‘Digging Deeper,’ I’m effortlessly gliding through air, on a gloriously hot breezy night arriving at a blissed-out dancefloor on the island of my dreams,” Goldfrapp said of the track.

Alison Goldfrapp – ‘Digging Deeper’

[embedded content]

“When Alison Goldfrapp asked me to collaborate, it was a no-brainer for me,” said Claptone. “I’ve always been enchanted by the magic world she created and her stunning voice, so I was really happy that we could merge our trickery to create ‘Digging Deeper.’”

Goldfrapp rose to prominence as a vocalist throughout the ’90s, before teaming up with Will Gregory to form the eponymous duo, Goldfrapp. Together, the pair would release a total of seven albums, with their most recent – Silver Eye – arriving in 2017.

Further Reading

Röyksopp Share Alison Goldfrapp Collab From Upcoming New Project

Love Letter To A Record: Sarah Blasko On Goldfrapp’s ‘Felt Mountain’

Members of Sleaford Mods and Portishead Weigh in on Metal Musician’s Right-Wing Tirade

Related Posts

Back To Top