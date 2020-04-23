AliveCor and OMRON Announce Global Strategic Alliance for Comprehensive Remote Cardiovascular Monitoring

Alliance and Equity Investment Improves Access to Remote Patient Care for 70 Percent of the Global Population

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California and KYOTO, Japan, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — AliveCor, a leader in personal ECG products, and OMRON Healthcare, Co., Ltd., a global leader in personal heart health and wellness technology, today announced a global, strategic alliance that combines AliveCor’s ECG technology with industry-leading blood pressure devices from OMRON to better serve customers and expand access to remote patient care. This partnership aligns with global trends to deploy non-invasive remote monitoring devices to facilitate patient monitoring while reducing patient and healthcare provider contact during the current pandemic.

“At AliveCor, we are committed to providing life-saving cardiological services to those who need them most. The scope, scale, and strategic importance of this transaction are unprecedented in our corporate history,” said AliveCor CEO Priya Abani. “OMRON’s enormous R&D and distribution resources will bring AliveCor technology to more markets and more end users than ever before.”

The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the importance of telemedicine in how we care for ourselves and loved ones. Those with chronic illness, including heart disease, are at higher risk of infection. AliveCor and OMRON serve this vulnerable population every day by allowing patients to send personal health data to physicians without leaving their homes. The companies’ ability to provide innovative, medical-grade technologies at home offers peace of mind to their users.

“The integration of these complementary technologies allows us to expand the heart health data we provide our customers and physician partners for a more complete picture of a patient’s heart health,” said Isao Ogino, president and CEO of OMRON Healthcare. “Our mission is ‘going for zero’ heart attacks and strokes. It is a lofty goal and we have committed to combining forces with like-minded partners to achieve it. OMRON has already made important strides with AliveCor to advance our mission and this expansion of that collaboration, including the development of remote patient monitoring services, is a valuable boost to our growing healthcare portfolio.”

The first technology collaboration between the two companies is the FDA cleared, award-winning OMRON Complete. Introduced in 2019, Complete is the first blood pressure monitor with ECG capability in a single device. The companies expect this product to be the first in a line of integrated ECG and blood pressure devices making home heart care more accessible to consumers than ever before. OMRON Complete is available for purchase in the U.S. at OmronHealthcare.com and participating retailers.

The companies also announced today the closing of an equity investment by OMRON Corporation (OMRON Healthcare’s parent company) in AliveCor.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc., is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, and Normal rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor’s enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients and customers’ heart conditions simply and profitably using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor was named the No.1 artificial intelligence company in Fast Company’s Top 50 Most Innovative Companies. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. “Consumer” or “Personal” ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.

About OMRON Healthcare

OMRON Healthcare, Co., Ltd., is the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include a full-range of home blood pressure monitors, respiratory care and electrotherapy devices. Since OMRON invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. OMRON provides the World’s #1 Blood Pressure Monitor (Global Home Appliance Market Comprehensive Survey 2020 by Fuji Keizai Co., Ltd. (2019)). The company’s mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349955/omron_pms_300_Logo.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159191/AliveCor.jpg