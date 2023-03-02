AlixPartners celebrates opening of Singapore office, strengthening its footprint in the Asia-Pacific market

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced the opening of its newest office in Asia. The Singapore office expands the firm’s presence in the region, where it already has offices in Japan and in Greater China, including Hong Kong and Shanghai, and is a major milestone in the firm’s Asia-Pacific growth strategy.

AlixPartners has successfully worked with clients in the Asia-Pacific region for more than 18 years, and the Singapore office will build on our strong, well-established Asian franchise and offer the full suite of its services, which include Turnaround and Restructuring, M&A, Risk Advisory, Digital Transformation, and Performance Improvement services across a wide variety of industries, including maritime, aerospace and defense, TMT, private equity, and retail/consumer products.

The team in Singapore will be led by Shiv Shivaraman, Partner & Managing Director, Singapore Country Co-Leader, and Co-Leader of the Asia-Pacific region, and Lian Hoon Lim, Partner & Managing Director and Singapore Country Co-Leader.

Simon Freakley, CEO, said, “AlixPartners prides itself on being a global firm, and our investment in Singapore reflects our commitment to building a vibrant, sustainable, and perpetuating business in Asia—a key part of our growth strategy. I am very excited about the opportunities in Singapore for our clients and our firm.”

Shiv Shivaraman, Asia-Pacific region co-leader, said, “For more than a decade, we have built strong connections, served clients, and established our presence in Southeast Asia. These markets have long been a critically important part of our growth strategy, and our new office will enable us to make a deeper impact in the region. Today, Singapore serves as the regional headquarters for many multinational companies, a financing hub for Malaysian and Indonesian conglomerates, and a center for international arbitration, with a strong restructuring market—all of which offer attractive opportunities for our capabilities. We look forward to working with both existing and new clients and making a difference, when it really matters, in the years ahead.”

About AlixPartners

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Our clients include companies, corporate boards, law firms, investment banks, private equity firms, and others. Founded in 1981, AlixPartners is headquartered in New York and has offices in more than 20 cities around the world. For more information, visit www.alixpartners.com.