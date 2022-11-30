Alkira teams up with Singapore’s StarHub for managed cloud networking service

Partnership promises hassle-free connectivity, scalability and integration for enterprise networking customers moving to cloud

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Alkira, the leader in agentless cloud networking, has entered a partnership agreement with StarHub, the Singaporean telco and enterprise solution provider, to offer turnkey cloud networking services.



Amir Khan, President and CEO, Alkira

StarHub is using Alkira’s Cloud Network as a Service (CNaaS) as the basis of an end-to-end managed solution in response to growing demand for hassle-free cloud connectivity from enterprise customers. This partnership augments StarHub’s enterprise solutions portfolio to enable secured and fully managed cloud connectivity networks for both local businesses and multinationals in Singapore.

Alkira’s CNaaS makes it easier to provision and scale high-performance networking capacity across multiple cloud regions and multiple clouds, and to integrate cloud and data center operations.

Amir Khan, CEO of Alkira, said: “Enterprise networks of the future will be in the cloud and consumed as a service. Telcos are seeing demand shift rapidly away from costly leased circuits to cloud networking, which is faster to provision, more flexible, more scalable and easier to manage than traditional infrastructure.

“We are delighted to be entering Singapore in partnership with StarHub, a market leader known for its customer service, innovation and digital advancements.”

Singapore ranks 37th among global economies with a GDP of $397 billion generated by more than 400,000 businesses.

StarHub will offer the Alkira service as a fully managed solution with lifecycle support from design and implementation to reporting and maintenance.

Sander Veraar, vice president of StarHub’s Enterprise Business Group, said: “In the post-pandemic era, unified secure network connectivity to cloud is at the heart of every business. Every stakeholder needs access to the corporate assets hosted in multiple clouds and data centers. It is what enterprises need today to remove complexity from cloud networks and to enable multi-cloud at scale.”

StarHub’s Cloud Network-as-a-Service leverages the Alkira solution to empower enterprises with the flexibility to scale their cloud connectivity according to business needs and the security safeguards to protect data from unauthorized access.

About Alkira

Alkira Cloud Networking as a Service (CNaaS) is the fastest way to unify clouds, sites, and users. Alkira automate the entire creation, management, and operation of your network. Need to expand to multiple regions? Or thinking of multi-cloud? Alkira CNaaS unifies your entire network to form a high resiliency, low-latency global cloud fabric managed using the same controls, policies, and security network admins know. One that instantly scales, is delivered as a service with end-to-end visibility and can be deployed via UI or automatically with code.

Learn more at alkira.com and follow us @alkiranet

About StarHub

StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment and digital solutions. With our extensive fibre and wireless infrastructure and global partnerships, we bring to people, homes and enterprises quality mobile and fixed services, a broad suite of premium content, and a diverse range of communication solutions. We develop and deliver to corporate and government clients solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, cyber security, data analytics, Internet of Things and robotics. We are committed to conducting our business in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner. Listed on the Singapore Exchange mainboard, StarHub is a component stock of the SGX iEdge SG ESG Leaders and Transparency Indices and included in ESG-focused FTSE4Good Index Series. StarHub is ranked as the world’s most sustainable Wireless Telecommunications Service Provider and Singapore’s most sustainable Telco, in Corporate Knights Global 100. Find us at www.starhub.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

