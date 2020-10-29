ALL – Accor Live Limitless has five priceless “second-hand” football jerseys to win, worn yesterday by Paris Saint-Germain players in their European match

#TheSecondHandNewJersey

PARIS, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Which fan hasn’t dreamed of wearing his/her favourite football player’s actual personal jersey? Thanks to ALL – Accor Live Limitless, official principal partner and jersey sponsor of the Paris Saint-Germain, this dream can come true. To give Paris Saint-Germain supporters all over the world a priceless experience, ALL – Accor Live Limitless, the new daily lifestyle companion of the Accor Group, has five jerseys from Paris Saint-Germain players up for grabs. They are the brand new third kit shirts for the 2020-21 season, worn* for the first time yesterday at their European match in Istanbul. These second-hand jerseys are unique and will be available to win on the famous second-hand fashion platform Vestiaire Collective here.

From today and until midnight on Monday 2nd November (French time), Paris Saint-Germain supporters can try and win the club’s 2020-21 third kit shirt, worn and signed by Neymar Jr, K.Mbappé, A. Di Maria, Marquinhos and P. Kimpembé. To have a chance, they must register on the Vestiaire Collective website and add their choice of shirt to their “wish list”. This competition is international and accessible to all PSG fans around the world. It is available in 5 languages from the dedicated website page. Everyone has a chance to win!

The five winners will be picked at random on 3rd November and will be given their second-hand shirt in one of the Accor Group hotels around the world, where they will be invited to enjoy an unforgettable experience.

This activation reflects the shared ambition of Paris Saint-Germain and ALL – Accor Live Limitless to bring unique experiences to fans, reflecting a new vision of hospitality that goes beyond accommodation.

– *All the shirts worn and offered during this contest will be washed at 60°C before being given to the winners at least one week after the match, to avoid any risk associated with Covid-19.

Free competition, no purchase required. Terms and conditions available here.

More info on ALL – Accor Live Limitless and Vestiaire Collective : click here

