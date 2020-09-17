All cemeteries in Negros Occidental ordered closed for All Saints’, All Souls’ Day

BACOLOD CITY—Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson on Thursday (Sept. 17) ordered the temporary closure of all public and private memorial parks, cemeteries and columbaries in the province.

These places would be closed from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, according to the governor’s executive order.

“Because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases there is a compelling reason to regulate such in view of the nearing tradition of All Saints and All Souls Days in the country,” the governor said.

He said there was an urgent need to prevent mass gatherings and the influx of people to these places of burial to stop the transmission of coronavirus.

Any individual or establishment violating the governor’s order faces criminal and administrative charges, the governor warned.

Edited by TSB

