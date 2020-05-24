“All grown up: Celebrity twins Andres and Atasha Muhlach”

The Muhlach twins are gorgeous teens now.

Time indeed flies fast! Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales then adorable twins are no longer babies. Andres and Atasha are all grown ups, who are set to make a mark in this world just like their parents. Recently, much to the delight of the Filipino television viewers, the twins appeared again in a fast-food commercial they modeled for when they were still young. As they slowly move into the spotlight, they have begun to amass their own legion of fans who would support them every step of their journey.