All NAIA flights on hold after Taal Volcano eruption

MANILA, Philippines — All flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport — both arrival and departures — were put on hold on Sunday after the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano, according to the Manila International Airport Authority.

Passengers are advised to coordinate with their airlines for flight updates.

Flight operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been temporarily suspended due to the volcanic ash from… Posted by Ninoy Aquino International Airport MIAA on Sunday, January 12, 2020

Heavy ashfall is currently being experienced in Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna.

At 4 p.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the Volcano Alert Level to 3.

