All NAIA flights on hold after Taal Volcano eruption

MANILA, Philippines — All flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport — both arrival and departures — were put on hold on Sunday after the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano, according to the Manila International Airport Authority.
Passengers are advised to coordinate with their airlines for flight updates.
Heavy ashfall is currently being experienced in Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna.
At 4 p.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the Volcano Alert Level to 3.
