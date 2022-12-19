All-New Hyundai KONA Gets Bolder, More Dynamic, EV-led Design with Unique Styling Across a Range of Powertrains

For the new generation of its most iconic, urban-centric SUV, Hyundai started with the EV variant to bring technology-led design thinking to the entire KONA range

The subcompact SUV’s four variants, including EV, ICE/HEV and sporty N Line, to share a universal architecture but each with unique styling

The upscaled KONA offers not only dynamic road presence but also a driver-centric interior with versatile living space that serves both practical and aesthetic needs

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled an EV-derived, futuristic design for its new generation KONA subcompact SUV. The upscaled model will be available in four variants, including all-electric, hybrid electric, internal combustion engine and sporty N Line, with a universal architecture for all and unique styling for each*.



“Upscaled with KONA’s unique character, the all-new KONA confidently expresses its bold and dynamic presence,” said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Design Center. “KONA has evolved in every respect to embrace an even wider range of diversity, to become a true lifestyle supporter.”

Upscaled KONA conveys more dynamic road presence, accommodates more ‘living space’

The all-new KONA has evolved into a larger yet still urban-centric SUV with bolder styling that conveys a more dynamic road presence and driver-centric interior. To provide maximized ‘living space’ for customers, the all-new model grew to 4,355 mm in length, which is 150 mm longer from the previous generation, based on the EV variant.

Unlike most vehicles that are made available with a variety of powertrains, the KONA started with the EV variant design, which was then adapted the design for the ICE, HEV and N Line models. This unconventional approach allowed Hyundai to bring tech-centric design thinking to all KONA variants. Despite the shared architecture, EV, ICE/HEV and sporty N Line model has distinctive futuristic styling.

The all-new KONA’s clean, distinctive nose characterizes the front section’s pure volume, which contributes to the model’s smooth aerodynamic performance. The pure volume is highlighted by the stretched Seamless Horizon Lamp, which is pixelated on the EV variant, marking the first Hyundai model with a Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp that adds to the EV’s distinctive character. KONA’s use of Parametric Pixels also propagates a distinctive design element from Hyundai’s popular EV lineup.

Lifestyle-supporting usability with driver-oriented layout and practical features

The all-new KONA’s larger interior ‘living space’ provides practical features and an evolved in-car experience to accommodate diverse lifestyles. The EV-derived universal architecture accommodates a sporty layout with floating horizontal C-Pad to emphasize KONA’s slim and wide interior, providing a versatile space for driver and passengers.

The 12.3-inch dual wide displays and floating module impart a high-tech impression. Ambient lighting enhances the user experience and convenience. With the column type shift-by-wire relocated from the center console to behind the steering wheel, it provides an uncluttered layout and additional space for belongings in the central tunnel.

