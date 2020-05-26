All The Bonkers Tunes Triple J Played On Day 2 Of ‘Requestival’

Well, triple j has bravely stepped into the second day of their request-only week, titled ‘Requestival’, and Day 2 has easily blown Day 1 out of the bloody water.

Day 1 gave us Ariana Grande, John Cena and the Spice Girls, but Day 2 gave us so much more.

To give you an idea of how the day was going to go, Sally and Erica kicked things off with Sandi Thom’s ubiquitous 2006 one-hit wonder, ‘I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker’.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

After a few boogies to Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’, Todd Terje’s ‘Inspector Norse’ and Daft Punk’s ‘Instant Crush’, triple j threw us right into The Bronx with Cardi B’s breakout hit ‘Bodak Yellow’.

Lucy Smith took over the reigns at 9am and, if we say so ourselves, she was well and truly on one, kicking things off with Scatman John’s insanely parasitic hit ‘Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)’.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

The madness wouldn’t stop, as she went on to play RuPaul’s ‘Superstar’ and closed things with Britney Spears’ ‘Gimme More’.

Basically she was like:

But for the centrepiece of her show, Lucy took it to place no-one thought ‘Requestival’ would go – Beethoven’s ‘Symphony No. 5 in C minor’.

Unfortunately, Beethoven was not available to pick up the phone for a chat. Strange.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Dave Woodhead took to the midday shift with a bang, giving Fergie’s ‘Fergalicious’ its inaugural spin on the national youth broadcaster, before thrusting into an emotional singalong with Linkin Park’s ‘In The End’.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Dave kept that early 00’s nostalgia high by blasting Avril Lavigne’s seminal smash ‘Sk8er Boi’ and giving us the ultimate headbang with U2’s ‘Beautiful Day’. (He also played ‘Stinkfist’ honoring the sacred rules of Tool Tuesday).

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Hobba & Hing had big shoes to fill, but they more than filled them with an early afternoon spin of Deee-Lite’s earworm ‘Groove Is In The Heart’.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Clearly, the theme for their show were ultimate horny throwbacks, also playing Marvin Gaye’s ‘Sexual Healing’ and Boyz II Men’s ‘I’ll Make Love To You’.

They also gave us the strange double whammy of Scribe’s ‘Not Many’ and Björk’s ‘It’s Oh So Quiet’. Make of that what you will.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Bridget Hustwaite opened up the final Requestival set of the day by blasting BTS’ ‘ON’, sending stans on the internet into an absolute frenzy.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

She took classic Bowie fans to Mars with ‘Starman’ and modern pop fans to the dancefloor with Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’.

But, eyes were brightened and slippers were clicked when she took us all to Oz by blasting Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel’s ‘Defying Gravity’ from famed musical WICKED. A Broadway smash on triple j. No words

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Stay tuned to Music Feeds tomorrow and every day for the rest of the week to see what other tricks triple j deliver to us.