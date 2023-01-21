All the Winners at the 2023 Toyota Golden Guitar Awards

The County Music Association of Australia held its annual Golden Guitar Awards on Saturday, 21st January at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment Centre. The 51st Golden Guitar Awards celebrated contemporary musicians such as Casey Barnes, Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley and Andrew Swift, and stalwarts like Dean Perrett and Luke O’Shea.

Barnes picked up the coveted album of the year gong for Light It Up. Upon the album’s release in February, Barnes spoke to Music Feeds about the story behind each song on the record. Find that here and see the full list of winners below.

2023 Toyota Golden Guitar Awards Nominees and Winners

Toyota Album of the Year

All Or Nothing – Adam Brand

Living For The Highlights – Amber Lawrence

In The Moment – Ashleigh Dallas

WINNER : Light It Up – Casey Barnes

Silver Linings – Kaylee Bell

Song of the Year

All Or Nothing – Adam Brand (writers: Adam Brand, Nicholas Wolfe, Tom Wolfe)

WINNER: Star Of The Show – Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley (writers: Brooke McClymont, Adam Eckersley, Dan Biederman, Tiggy Heart Eckersley)

Small Town – Casey Barnes (writers: Casey Barnes, Michael DeLorenzis and Michael Paynter)

Small Town – James Johnston (writers: James Johnston, Nolan Wynne)

South East Queensland – Luke O’Shea (writers: Luke O’Shea, Fred Smith, Mitchell Lynham)

Male Artist of the Year

Adam Brand

WINNER: Andrew Swift

Casey Barnes

James Johnston

Morgan Evans

Female Artist of the Year

WINNER: Amber Lawrence

Ashleigh Dallas

Hayley Jensen

Lyn Bowtell

Melanie Dyer

Group or Duo of the Year

WINNER: Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley

Lachlan Bryan and The Wildes

McAlister Kemp

The Buckleys

The Weeping Willows

New Talent of the Year

Blake Dantier

Cass Hopetoun

WINNER: James Johnston

Max Jackson

Taylor Moss

Traditional Country Album of the Year

WINNER: In The Moment – Ashleigh Dallas

Dry Season – Blake Dantier

Shades of Blue – Kristy Cox

Mr Goodtime – Michael Carpenter and The Banks Brothers

Travelling Heart – TC Cassidy

Bush Ballad of the Year

Sometimes It’s Your Job – Allan Caswell

Ghostly Gums – Andy Penkow

Waiting for the Boss – Angus Gill featuring Anne Kirkpatrick

WINNER: Out on Killarney – Dean Perrett

Family Tree – Dianne Lindsay

Heritage Song of the Year

I’m Coming Home – Amber Lawrence

Listen to the Country – Angus Gill & Kevin Bennett

Bogswamp – Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham

Come Together – Lee Kernaghan, Mitch Tambo, Isaiah Firebrace

WINNER: South East Queensland – Luke O’Shea

Alt Country Album of the Year

Dead Men Tell No Tales – Allison Forbes

Strength Of A Queen – Andy Golledge

Tug of War – Jenny Mitchell

WINNER: Looks Like Heaven – Kim Cheshire

You Reap What You Sow – The Weeping Willows

Bluegrass Recording of the Year

Sweet Sister Jasmine – Angus Gill

WINNER: Good Morning Moon – Kristy Cox

Until This Song Ends – Lynchburg & The Weeping Willows

Road Man – Michael Carpenter and The Banks Brothers

House Of Sin – The Weeping Willows

Instrumental of the Year

Dust – Angus Gill & Pixie Jenkins

Burning Mountain – Michael Carpenter and The Banks Brothers (feat Hamish Davidson)

Fidget Spinner – Mickey Pye

Clippety Clop – Pete Denahy

WINNER: Soda Cap Boogie – The French Family Band

Contemporary Country Album of the Year

All Or Nothing – Adam Brand

Living For The Highlights – Amber Lawrence

Light It Up – Casey Barnes

Silver Linings – Kaylee Bell

WINNER: Wiser – Lyn Bowtell

CMT Video of the Year

Star Of The Show – Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley (dir: Brad Murnane)

Small Town – James Johnston (dir: Elijah Cavanagh)

WINNER: South East Queensland – Luke O’Shea (dir: Luke O’Shea, Jay Seeney)

Something Good's Gonna Happen – The Wolfe Brothers Feat. Amy Sheppard (dir: Jay Seeney)

One Of Them Nights – Travis Collins (dir: Jay Seeney)

Vocal Collaboration of the Year

WINNER: Same Songs – James Johnston & Kaylee Bell

Let The Girls Sing – Kirsty Lee Akers, Amber Lawrence, Ashleigh Dallas

Come Together – Lee Kernaghan, Mitch Tambo, Isaiah Firebrace

Wiser – Lyn Bowtell & Shane Nicholson

Dumb Decisions – Melanie Dyer & Caitlyn Shadbolt

Apple Music Single of the Year

All Or Nothing – Adam Brand

WINNER: Memory Lane – Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley

Get To Know Ya – Casey Barnes

Small Town – James Johnston

Sing Along Drink Along – Morgan Evans

