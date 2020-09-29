All Time Low Announce Five Live-Streamed Concerts, Performing Each Member’s Fave Setlist

All Time Low are the latest band to have a crack at the live-streaming game during the touring abyss that is COVID-19, and they’re going all out.

The Maryland pop-punk icons have lined up five — count ’em five — gigs over the space of three months under the banner of the “Basement Noise Concert Series”, each one with a unique twist.

The first instalment, which FYI is going down on October 9, will see Alex Gasgarth & co play their most recent album Wake Up, Sunshine in its entirety.

From then on, the following four setlists will be hand-picked by each member of the band. Yep, four individually curated setlists from Jack Barakat, Zack Merrick, Rian Dawson and Gasgarth himself.

Dear Maria, count us in.

Here’s hoping for some seriously deep cuts!

Check out the concert itinerary below and grab your tickets right here when they go on sale tomorrow.

All Time Low’s Basement Noise Concert Series

09 Oct: Wake Up, Sunshine Full Album Show

23 Oct: Rian’s Choice Set

13 Nov: Zack’s Choice Set

04 Dec: Alex’s Choice Set

18 Dec: Jack’s Choice Set