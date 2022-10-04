All Treats No Tricks — Sweep Up Huge Savings On iShopChangi’s Sitewide Sales this October in SingaporeOct KV.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 October 2022 – From 1 – 31 October 2022, Be Bowled Over on iShopChangi with exciting sitewide offerings for both travellers and non-travellers alike. From beauty products to electronics to household appliances, enjoy unparalleled deals ranging from exclusive merchandise releases to discounts of close to 80% off.

Sitewide Deals You Will Not Want To Miss

Starting with the much-anticipated sitewide 10.10 Flash Sale, which will then segue into a Deepavali Sale, and further cemented by the monthly PayDay Sale, it will undoubtedly be a scintillating time shopping. Lock in the discount codes below and cart out your favourite products at a steal!

Sitewide 10.10 Flash Sales (For Non-travellers Only) Period: 6 – 12 October 2022 Code Description 1010FLASH12 12% off with no minimum spend, capped at S$50. 1010FLASH18 18% off S$400, capped at S$100. Limited-time, limited-quantity only S$100 deals up for grabs. New and existing users enjoy an additional S$5 Changi Pay voucher. Deepavali Long Weekend (For Travellers Only) Period: 19 – 31 October 2022 Code Description DIWALITR10 10% off S$350, capped at S$50. DIWALITR18 18% off S$800, capped at S$150. PayDay Sale (For Non-travellers Only) Period: 25 – 31 October 2022 Code Description PAYDAY12 12% off S$300, with no discount cap. PAYDAY20 20% off S$1,000, with no discount cap. PAYDAY18CP 18% off S$300, cap at S$80 with use of Changi Pay





Save more dollars during the 10.10 Flash Sale with Redbreast 12-Year-Old Irish Whiskey, going at S$108, a good 22% off its usual price of S$138; with its rich and nutty nose, spicy body, and long finish, it will be the highlight spirit of the month. Additionally, treat yourself to Kinohimitsu’s Bundle of Five, which is now going at S$100, 58% off its usual S$239.50. Comprising 34 bottles of 75g each, the bundle features two boxes of Bird’s Nest with Fruity Camellia Tea 8’s, two boxes of Bird’s Nest with Ginseng 6’s and one box of Bird’s Nest with Red Dates & Wolfberries 6’s.

Category Deals To Begin Your Year-End Revelry

With Halloween just round the corner and the pressure to doll-up for year-end parties mounting, iShopChangi has just the irresistible deal for you. Anytime in October, snap up the exclusive Clé de Peau Beauté Correcting Cream Veil Duo Set for its purifying effects, at S$200, 31% off the original S$288. Not to mention The Intensive Serum Foundation and Brush Set by Bobbi Brown, which is going at S$105, 40% off its regular retail price of S$174 — no doubt an exquisite bargain.

Knock off even more from your cart with these spellbinding discount codes on beauty products throughout the month.

Bewitched by Beauty (For Non-travellers Only) Period: 1 – 31 October 2022 Code Description BEWITCH14 14% off S$200, capped at S$40. BEWITCH18 18% off S$450, capped at S$90. Bewitched by Beauty (For Travellers Only) Period: 1 – 18 October 2022 Code Description SHOPBEAUTY10 10% off S$300, capped at S$50.

Let’s not forget to lift the spirits as the end of the year approaches. Have your pre-drinks ready with Balvenie’s 12-Year-Old Doublewood Single Malt Scotch Whisky – enjoy the peatiness of this beloved whisky at just S$125, 11% off its usual S$140. Alternatively, indulge in this bundle of The Singleton Dufftown 12-Year-Old. This smooth, naturally rich Speyside Scotch has a sweet, fruity note and a warmth of toasted nuts, which will delight shoppers who’ll find it going at S$189, a 25% off the original S$255. Drop in a discount code for further savings on an extensive selection of wines and spirits online.

Pre-Drinks With Us (For Non-travellers Only) Period: 14 – 24 October 2022 Code Description PREDRINKS15 15% off S$350, capped at S$60.

From 4 – 30 October, enjoy close to 80% off on top of tax-absorbed prices with Mayer online on iShopChangi, featuring bundle deals from the newly-released Iron Man series and Mayer’s perennial bestsellers. Check out with limited-time only store-wide vouchers going up to S$35 off, then continue the shopping spree at Changi Airport Terminal 3’s Mayer x iShopChangi pop-up activation where you can collect your purchases immediately while redeeming an exclusive S$10 off*.

Options like the Disney x Mayer Air Purifier and Disney x Mayer Multicooker bundles will be available for purchase too. Priced at the highly enticing S$99 for both a Disney-themed air purifier and multicooker – 50% off the original S$197, this bundle is sure to be a hit. Look out for the Mayer 5.5L Stand Mixer + Disney x Mayer Electronic Kitchen Scale going at S$199, 64% off the usual S$559. What’s better than preparing your favourite Halloween goodies with (or for) your loved ones with this ‘adorabowl’ set?

iShopChangi x Mayer Omni-activation (For Non-travellers Only) Period: 4 – 30 October 2022 Promo Description Mayer vouchers Enjoy the following Mayer store promotions:

S$5 off no min spend or,

12% off S$150 spend, capped at S$30. S$10 voucher Exclusive iShopChangi S$10 voucher* available at Changi Airport Terminal 3 activation

*Selected Mayer products only. T&Cs apply.

A Celebration for Both Travellers and Non-Travellers

Both travellers and non-travellers can further enjoy an additional S$20 off S$80 on first purchases and up to a 3% rebate with a Changi Rewards membership. A S$5 welcome voucher awaits for new sign-ups on Changi Pay too.

Travellers may place their orders between 30 days in advance and up to 12 hours before flying, and pick up their purchases from the Collection Centres across the departure halls of all terminals at Singapore Changi Airport. Alternatively, spend S$59 and enjoy delivery in Singapore. Till 31 December, they can also redeem 7% off at the checkout, with no minimum spend, capped at S$50, with the code <FLY7>, which can be applied up to three times per customer.

Non-travellers can cart out at tax and duty-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have their items delivered to them for free when they spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery.