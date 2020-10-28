Allday Shares Shimmery, New Alt-Rock Single ‘After All This Time’

Melbourne usually-rapper, Allday has shared a new single today. ‘After All This Time’ is a shimmery, alt-rock single that sees him flex his singing voice.

The single is a wildly different direction for the artist and is filled with light, jangly percussion and a pop-rock vibe. It comes with a lyric video that’s layered over super pretty film shots.

The song opens with reflective lyrics, “found yourself far from high / they said you’re not the same as days gone by / the talk of the town / it was getting you down.”

Teasing the single, Allday posted on Instagram saying, “Imagine if for the last year I’d been secretly making a rock album and tomorrow I dropped the first single.”

The release and announce of a rock album makes a heap of sense as we’d received a teaser that he was recording with Scott Horscroft at The Grove, which is known for working with artists like Violent Soho, Skeggs, and Birds of Tokyo. ‘After All This Time‘ was produced by Scott Horscroft (Silverchair, Empire of the Sun, DMA’S).

Allday is set to perform in Darwin this weekend as part of the Electric Storm Halloween Festival alongside Hot Dub Time Machine and Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles.

The last release we received from Allday was 2019’s Starry Night Over The Phone, which saw him collab with The Veronicas and Fossa Beats.

You can listen to ‘After All This Time’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]