CEBU CITY — A suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was arrested in Barangay Tinago, Cebu City at past 11 a.m. on Tuesday,

February 4.

Jimmy Igpit Marababol was arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant for alleged kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

Brigadier General Valeriano de Leon, director of the Central Visayas police, said Marababol had been hiding in Cebu for almost a year./lzb