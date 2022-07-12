Alleged communist rebel arrested in Cagayan – PNP

MANILA, Philippines — An alleged communist rebel has been arrested in Cagayan, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Tuesday.

The PNP said 34-year-old Rosielyn Domingo Simeon was arrested in Barangay Bulala, Camalaniugan town in Cagayan on July 11, Monday.

Police said Simeon’s arrest stemmed from the implementation of a warrant of arrest issued against her for the crime of illegal possession, manufacture, and acquisition of firearms, ammunition, or explosives under Presidential Decree 1866 as amended by Republic Acts 8294 and 9516.

The police claimed Simeon is a member of the executive committee of a local communist group operating in Cagayan where she allegedly serves as an armorer and member of the medic team.

Police said three keypad cell phones, four sim cards, one power bank, four memory cards, one charger, one small pocket-size notebook, one box medical kit, one P1,000 bill, and one flash drive were recovered from Simeon.

“Let me laud our police operatives for your steadfast commitment to quell the proliferation of illegal firearms, ammunition, and weapons,” PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said in a statement.

“Let us continue this great accomplishment as we protect the community from this growing menace that threatens public safety and national security,” he added. – Christine Annie Asistio, INQUIRER.net intern

