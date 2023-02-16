Alleged drug personality shot dead in Cavite

LUCENA CITY – A man with alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade was shot and killed on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, police said Thursday, Feb. 16.
A still unidentified motorcycle-riding gunman repeatedly shot Julius Edwin Luna, 25, while he was sitting on his parked tricycle on the roadside around 8:10 p.m. in Barangay (village) Salawag, the Police Regional Office 4A said in a report.
The assailant fled after the shooting and left his target dead on the spot.
The report said the possible motive behind the killing was the victim’s alleged “involvement in illegal drug activity.”
FEATURED STORIES
The police are conducting further investigations to unmask the killer.
RELATED STORIES:
ICC resumes probe on PH’s drug war
PNP: 61 killed under Marcos admin’s campaign vs illegal drugs in 2022
JMS
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.