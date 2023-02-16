Alleged drug personality shot dead in Cavite

LUCENA CITY – A man with alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade was shot and killed on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, police said Thursday, Feb. 16.

A still unidentified motorcycle-riding gunman repeatedly shot Julius Edwin Luna, 25, while he was sitting on his parked tricycle on the roadside around 8:10 p.m. in Barangay (village) Salawag, the Police Regional Office 4A said in a report.

The assailant fled after the shooting and left his target dead on the spot.

The report said the possible motive behind the killing was the victim’s alleged “involvement in illegal drug activity.”

The police are conducting further investigations to unmask the killer.

JMS