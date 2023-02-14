Alleged drug pusher busted in Puerto Princesa City

CITY OF CALAPAN — A drug pusher was arrested Monday, Feb 13, in a buy-bust operation in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan province.

A report from the Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) police said they arrested at 8:05 p.m. Melvin Solidaga, 25, after he sold a sachet of suspected shabu (crystal meth) to a poseur buyer in Barangay San Jose.

The “suspect was engaged in the proliferation of illegal drugs in the city,” the police said.

Also confiscated from Solidaga was the P2,500 buy-bust money.

The suspect is under police custody and faces charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

