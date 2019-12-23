Alleged drug pusher slain in shootout with Legazpi City cops
LEGAZPI CITY — An alleged notorious drug pusher was killed in a shootout with anti-narcotics operatives in a drug sting on Sunday afternoon here, a police report said on Monday.
Peretou Gianan Jr., resident of Barangay Pawa, was killed in a shootout with police operatives around 3:30 p.m. in a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Bonot, according to Police Capt. Dexter Panganiban, Albay police spokesperson.
The suspect was transacting with a police undercover agent, but sensed that it was a police set-up. He then drew his handgun and fired at the police agent, prompting other police operatives to retaliate and kill the suspect instantly.
Panganiban said the suspect was a former drug surrenderer and included in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency drugs watch list. Mar S. Arguelles
