Alleged drug syndicate member, cohort busted in Quezon province

LUCENA CITY — Police arrested an alleged member of a drug syndicate and his associate on Monday night and seized more than P174,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) in a buy-bust operation in Sariaya town in Quezon province.
Anti-narcotics operatives nabbed Elpidio Malarasta, 55, and Mauricio Bautista, 45, after they sold P1,000 worth of shabu to an undercover cop in Barangay Sampaloc 2 at 7:05 p.m., Colonel Ledon Monte, Quezon police chief, said in a report on Tuesday, July 11.
Authorities confiscated five plastic sachets of meth with a street value of P174,828.
Police tagged Malarasta as a member of the “Perez drug group” and a “high-value” target in the government’s drug war.
The two suspects are on the drug watch list as drug pushers in the locality, the police said.
They were detained and are facing charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
lzb
