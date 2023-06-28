Alleged gunman in broadcaster slay turns himself in — PTFoMS

MANILA, Philippines — The alleged gunman in the killing of broadcaster Cresenciano Bundoquin has turned himself in to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), according to the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) on Wednesday.

According to the PTFoMS, the alleged gunman Isabelo Lopez Bautista was accompanied by his wife and family to the NBI in Manila on Tuesday.

“The arduous road towards uncovering the truth and giving justice to Bundoquin just hurdled a major obstacle with the voluntary appearance before the NBI of Isabelo Lopez Bautista,” said PTFoMS Executive Director Paul Gutierrez in a statement.

Bautista, according to the PTFoMs, vowed to cooperate with authorities.

“Two witnesses had identified Bautista as the gunman while his alleged cohort, identified as Narciso Ignacio Guntan from Roxas town, died after their motorcycle crashed when it hit a metal road barrier during their escape,” said the PTFoMS.

The PTFoMS said that Bautista confirmed that he and another suspect, Narciso Ignacio Guntan, were employees of carnival operator “Felix Solis”. Bundoquin had heavily criticized the gambling in local carnivals.

Guntan was killed after his motorcycle crashed during their escape.

However, Gutierrez clarified that there is no formal case yet against Bautista. Therefore, it cannot be declared that he surrendered.

“Nevertheless, we are glad that Bautista decided to turn himself in as his statements later on would help investigators in establishing all the facts and the truth surrounding the killing of Bundoquin and expedite our quest for justice for Bundoquin,” said Gutierrez.

The 50-year old Bundoquin was killed on May 31 in front of his sari-sari store in Oriental Mindoro. He is the third journalist to be killed during the term of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

