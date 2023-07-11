Alleged gunman in Oriental Mindoro broadcaster’s slay now with NBI, DOJ confirms

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed that the alleged gunman in the killing of Oriental Mindoro broadcaster Cresenciano “Cris” Bunduquin had been turned over to the National Bureau of Investigation-Security and Management Section (NBI-SMS) detention facility.
Alleged gunman Isabelo Bautista Jr. voluntarily submitted himself for investigation last June 27, at the NBI-NCR and denied participation in the killing.
Then, on July 7, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro Regional Trial Court Branch 39 issued a warrant of arrest against Bautista for the death of Bunduquin and the attempted murder of his son, Cresencio.
The DOJ said the NBI immediately implemented the arrest warrant and appraised Bautista of his constitutional rights.
“He was officially turned-over to the NBI SMS detention facility on the same evening,” said the DOJ.
The NBI conducted a parallel investigation upon the request of the Media Freedom Coalition Philippines.
