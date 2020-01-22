Alleged rapist nabbed in Camarines Norte

LEGAZPI CITY –– A man wanted for sexually abusing a minor in Jovellar town, Albay, was arrested by the police in Paracale, a mining town in Camarines Norte, on Tuesday afternoon.
Capt. Dexter Panganiban, Albay police spokesperson, said joint operatives of the Jovellar and Paracale police arrested Christopher Frias, 26, who went into hiding for almost nine years, on charges of statutory rape.
He has a standing arrest warrant issued by Judge Isabelo Rojas of the Regional Trial Court Branch 8 in this city.
Frias would be turned over to the court for disposition with no bail recommended.
