Alliance Laundry Systems: New Generation of Advanced Washers With Touch Controls and Cloud-based Connectivity for Primus, IPSO

RIPON, Wisconsin, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment manufacturing, introduces another in its list of innovations – a new generation of washers featuring touchscreen controls and full connectivity options for select Primus and IPSO models. Not only does the touchscreen control platform offer exceptional versatility for vended laundry customers, but it also helps reduce touchpoints – a significant bonus with the spread of COVID-19 on everyone’s minds.



Primus presents the new FX soft-mount washer extractor range with innovative touch screen XControl Flex control platform. Combined with i-Trace monitoring solution, this new solution enables on-premises laundry managers or laundromat owners to monitor their operations anywhere they are.

“Alliance has always placed hygiene and performance at the foreground of our innovation, said Rocco di Bari, Chief Commercial Officer for Europe Middle East and Africa at Alliance Laundry Systems. “Today, we are confident that we are offering a washer range with the most intuitive and best-performing control solution and business monitoring for on-premises laundry and vend environments.”

While intuitive touchscreen interfaces have quickly become the norm, the Primus and IPSO controls will take the technology to the next level, particularly for laundromat customers. Offered on XControl FLEX (Primus) and Evolis (IPSO) models, the new generation of washers and controls enable customers to tailor cycles with features such as extra washes, rinses and special cycles like sanitization (programmed by owners). The result is that customers gain greater control of their level of clean (vital during the COVID-19 crisis) through intuitive on-screen prompts and options, while store owners increase profitability with upsell high value-added options.

In addition, connectivity through laundry management systems i-Trace (Primus) and IPSO Connect, gives laundromat owners even greater control to run their business at the lowest possible cost of ownership.

In-house laundry managers in a variety of facilities will appreciate the intuitive touchscreen as well. Thirty-four language options and real-word descriptions of cycles ensure staff members can effectively operate the machines to obtain exceptional quality results.

The new generation of washers, featuring touchscreen controls, are ultra-easy to program and currently available on Primus and IPSO softmount washer-extractors; with tumble dryer models soon to be added to the offerings.

