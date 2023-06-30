Allies, critics weigh in on Marcos’ 1st year in office

BALER, AURORA — President Marcos should continue to promote the Philippines on the international stage as a viable investment destination, Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara said on Friday as he gave the Chief Executive a grade of 87 on his first year in office.

“Still a lot to do since he’s only one-sixth [along] his term. [He has] five more years,” Angara told reporters after leading the commemoration of the 21st Philippine-Spanish Friendship Day here.

“The way he’s telling the world that the Philippines is again open [for business], I see that as his way of providing jobs and reviving the economy to bring food to our tables,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and fellow administration Senators Nancy Binay and Christopher “Bong” Go also gave positive assessment of Mr. Marcos’ maiden year in Malacanang.

Villanueva pointed out that the President’s foreign trips have so far netted some P3.48 trillion in investment pledges, which could translate into thousands of domestic jobs if realized.

“The further easing of our unemployment rate back to prepandemic level is a good indicator that the economic strategies of this administration are working,” he said.

For Binay, the year-old Marcos administration was able to enforce policies to help resuscitate the country’s economy from the debilitating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The goal is to push for more investment-driven strategies for long-term growth and development,” Binay said.

“I believe that the strong investor confidence that the Philippines is reaping [was] brought by Malacanang’s clarity and consistency in policies and investment direction,” she added.

Go said it was important for the country’s leader to “showcase the beauty and stability” of the Philippines, he said.

“The President is our No. 1 marketing agent, who also manages efforts to bring in investments and opportunities for our people,” Go said.

The critics

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III, one of only two opposition senators, said that Mr. Marcos “has not made any headway in our problems in the agricultural sector” and insisted that the President delegate the Department of Agriculture to a permanent secretary.

“In sugar matters alone, his administration has had two controversies in less than one year in office. Smuggling is still rampant,” Pimentel said. “[The] prices of onions and other basic food items are still very expensive and beyond the means of ordinary citizens. Inflation is still a problem,” he stressed.

